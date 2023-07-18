The Idaho Falls City Council approved the annexation of approximately 170 acres Thursday.

Two parcels of land were annexed into the city, including a 169-acre parcel located east of Fairway Estates, above East 49th North and east of the Lewisville Highway and a 1.7 acre piece near Costco. The majority of discussion focused on the larger plot.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.