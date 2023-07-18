The Idaho Falls City Council approved the annexation of approximately 170 acres Thursday.
Two parcels of land were annexed into the city, including a 169-acre parcel located east of Fairway Estates, above East 49th North and east of the Lewisville Highway and a 1.7 acre piece near Costco. The majority of discussion focused on the larger plot.
Ellsworth and Associates, the applicant, and Steele Land Holdings, the owner, proposed the annexation and division of the property into three zones.
“We’re requesting an initial zone of R3A (residential mixed use) for the northerly approximately 68 acres, LC (limited commercial) for the middle 44 acres, and an HC (highway commercial) zone on the southerly 44 acres,” said Steve Ellsworth, project manager for Ellsworth and Associates.
The property sits on the Idaho Transportation Department’s preferred route for the I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project.
The final placement of the U.S. Highway 20 interchange projected to lie on the property has not yet been determined and could change in the future, Idaho Falls Community Development Services Director Wade Sanner said.
“That intersection and interchange could actually move to the south,” Sanner said. “It could move to the east. It could move to the north. This isn’t set in stone. But this interchange, this idea, is what guided the applicant to propose the zoning which he proposed.”
City staff initially recommended that the council deny the application because the proposed zoning did not match the Future Land Use map’s “general urban” designation for the land in the Comprehensive Plan.
“Because of the uncertainty of the transportation network in this area, staff would recommend denying the annexation until the Federal Highway Administration makes a determination of a preferred route for the I-15/US 20 Connector project or a proposed development plan in the form of a preliminary plat application is submitted to the City for review in conjunction with the annexation request,” the staff report said.
However, the Idaho Falls Planning Commission, with one dissenting vote, recommended that the City Council approve the annexation.
“They felt that what the applicant requested in terms of zoning (and) in terms of governance was OK,” Sanner said.
Ellsworth clarified that his team had met with the Planning Commission and they had come up with the zoning designations together.
“This was the recommendation from Planning and Zoning at the time,” Ellsworth said. “Our feeling is if it’s annexed into the city, the city then has the ability to control any development that happens on this property.”
Council member Jim Francis explored what could happen to the property if the city chose not to annex it.
“Couldn’t the owner and the developer go to the county and ask for exactly the same zoning that we see on the map?” Francis asked.
Sanner replied that the property could potentially end up with the same layout.
Francis also mentioned that earlier this spring, the city approved highway commercial zoning along the Lewisville Highway for a Maverik development to the south.
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the ordinance annexing the property. It also voted to approve the zoning designation by a margin of four to one, with council member Jim Freeman dissenting.
“I appreciate the fact that they want to be in the city,” said council member Tom Hally. “By having it annexed we can control the area more. This is a fast-growing area in the city of Idaho Falls and this fits pretty well.”
Council member Lisa Burtenshaw noted that the annexation fits into the city’s pattern of growth in the area.
“It is not in the area of impact, but it certainly impacts our city and how our city grows and how our city is developed,” Burtenshaw said. “… We are encroaching upon this land as a city just to the north and to the south. I do think that the gap in jurisdiction puts the city at risk to not being able to develop in an orderly fashion.”
The mayor shared her excitement for the city’s expansion.
“I’m in a celebratory mood because we just grew by more than 170 acres,” Casper said. “While some people are not sure they love growth, I will say that when we grow, our valuation increases and everybody’s tax rate goes down.”
