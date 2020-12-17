Idaho Falls snow removal crews plan to plow the streets downtown and in the "Zone A" neighborhoods near downtown over the next few days.
Downtown, which Idaho Falls Public Works defines as the area bounded by Yellowstone Avenue to the east, the Snake River to the west, G Street to the north and Cliff Street to the south, will be plowed during the early morning hours from midnight to 7 a.m. on Saturday to minimize the impact on downtown businesses. Zone A, a small and older residential area close to downtown where many of the residents don't have off-street parking, will have its north-south streets plowed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and the east-west streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Zone B, which covers the rest of the city, is being plowed now.
Zone A is bounded by North Holmes Avenue to the east, East 17th Street to the south and the Snake River to the west. (Downtown is wholly within Zone A.) To the north, Zone A is bounded by East 1st Street east of Northgate Mile and West Elva Street west of it.
“Snow removal operations are inconvenient for many but have the greatest impact on those with properties on older, narrow, one-way roads with limited parking,” public works spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in a statement. “While we currently do not have the capability to give all property owners exact dates and times for plowing, we can provide a timeframe for Zone A and downtown to help ease some of that burden.”
Parking is not allowed on Zone B streets during a snow event, and parking is also not allowed on downtown and Zone A streets during the specified hours when they are being cleared, meaning Zone A residents will have to move their vehicles off of north-south streets on Sunday and off of east-west ones on Monday.