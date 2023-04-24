filler

One adult male was injured and 16 people were temporarily displaced from their homes following a Saturday evening apartment fire in Idaho Falls.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on April 22, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Poplar Street for a structure fire in an eight-unit apartment building. Several people called 9-1-1 with reports of flames coming from the building.


