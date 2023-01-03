Members of the Idaho Falls Planning Commission said the same applicant listed for the Parkway Division – Alliance Consulting Engineers – is associated with the Edgewater Division, shown here outlined in red, on the other side of Snake River Parkway.
The Idaho Falls City Council approved the final plat last month for the Parkway Apartments at Snake River Landing, which will be located within the red boundary outlined in this map.
city of Idaho Falls
The Idaho Falls City Council has approved the final plat for a new multifamily development along Snake River Parkway north of Sunnyside Road.
The Parkway Apartments at Snake River Landing will be built on a 23-acre parcel that runs along the west side of Snake River Parkway south of Event Center Drive.
The Idaho Falls Planning Commission gave initial approval to the final plat in June, stipulating that the developer would need to construct a pedestrian pathway along the canal that borders the property to the west.
During an Idaho Falls City Council meeting last month, Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said language about the pathway had since been incorporated into the development agreement, which states that the “developer shall design and construct, at developer’s expense, a 12-foot-wide asphalt pedestrian pathway along the Sidehill Canal adjacent to developer’s north property line” and that the “developer shall commence construction of said pathway within 24 months of the plat recording.”
The property in question is zoned Limited Commercial, which allows for both commercial and residential development, city staff said, adding that the site is currently “underdeveloped.”
The applicant for the development is Alliance Consulting Engineers, and the project manager is Kerry Beutler.
In June, Planning Commission Vice Chairwoman Lindsey Romankiw noted that the same company was listed as the applicant for the final plat of the Edgewater Division, which would be located on the east side of Snake River Parkway, “basically across the street” from the Parkway Apartments, according to city staff.
The Idaho Falls City Council has not yet considered the Edgewater plat, which covers about 20 acres and is also zoned Limited Commercial.
Staff said a “small portion” of the east side of the Edgewater property would be “dedicated to the city” and “incorporated” into the adjacent Heritage Park.
