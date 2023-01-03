The Idaho Falls City Council has approved the final plat for a new multifamily development along Snake River Parkway north of Sunnyside Road.

The Parkway Apartments at Snake River Landing will be built on a 23-acre parcel that runs along the west side of Snake River Parkway south of Event Center Drive.


