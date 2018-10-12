Idaho Falls residents will soon be able to recycle their glass through the city.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a contract with the Utah-based Momentum Recycling. The city will now put in glass collection receptacles at the 13 existing city-run recycling drop-off locations.
"Our citizens have been asking about glass recycling for many years and it's finally about to become a reality," said Councilman Jim Freeman.
It will cost the city $38,000 to get off the ground, of which $30,000 will be covered by a federal grant. It will cost about $1,800 for the city to run the program after that. Most of the glass will be reused in fiberglass manufacturing in Utah.
The glass receptacles are expected to be in place within the next six weeks, said Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen.