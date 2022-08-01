Idaho Falls will soon be getting its second fire station in a decade.
The City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of about seven acres of land for a future fire station on the corner of Spitfire Street and Boeing Street.
“This location actually is mainly for the responses to the north as we grow and continue to develop (the northern part of the city)," said Fire Chief Duane Nelson during Thursday's council meeting.
The total cost of the property purchase is $900,000. The council authorized an initial $10,000 payment and the remaining $890,000 is due at the closing of the purchase.
Director of Municipal Services Pam Alexander said Thursday the future fire station was prioritized by American Rescue Plan Act funds. She said $658,000 of those funds was dedicated to the purchase as well as an additional $252,000 from the sale of the old fire prevention building on Holmes Avenue and 8th Street.
The fire station is expected to open in the next three to four years, according to a city news release.
Nelson said the fire station is intended to be a substation with a vehicle bay to store a fire engine and up to two ambulances. The fire station will help the department meet a four-minute response standard to emergency service calls and a five-minute response time to fire-related calls, he said.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department has seen an increase in calls for service by thousands over the past three to four years, according to a 2021 department annual report. Each year, the department has averaged 1,000 more calls than the previous year and there was an increase of 3,000 calls in 2021 to 17,230 total calls for service.
“We need fire coverage in both the north and south,” said Councilman Tom Hally. “It’s not only manning the stations to have the people but this is the first step — the land.”
The future northern station will address growth along North River Road, Sage Lakes and the northern Bonneville County line.
The fire department is also working with Idaho Falls Regional Airport to select a location for a future training facility, Nelson said.
Idaho Falls has five fire stations located in the city currently and the department staff also run a station in Swan Valley. In 2017, the fire department opened a fire station at 343 E St., which became the department's headquarters.
The planned Boeing Street facility adds the fire department to the city’s goals of improving emergency services, as a new $24 million police headquarters will soon be built on Northgate Mile.
Police department public information officer Jessica Clements said the station is ahead of or on schedule and the city expects to open the facility near the end of 2023. An exact completion date for the police headquarters has not been determined because of the uncertainty with construction supply chains, she said.
“We’ve run into no issues so far. We’re not behind schedule or anything like that and everything seems to be running smoothly,” Clements said.