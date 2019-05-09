The city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department will provide a free 25-minute swim lesson Saturday to registered participants.
The lessons will run from from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a city news release said.
This is the fourth year that the city has offered the free swim lesson program at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, located at 149 7th St.
Aquatic Center staff will teach basic swimming and safety skills to children ages 3 to 16. Parents may attend but don’t need to get in the water as nationally certified instructors will take care of everything, the release said.
During that time staff also will evaluate swimmers for placement in the Red Cross Swim Lesson Program or the Surfers Swim Team, the release said. Those who participate also will have the first opportunity to sign up for swim lessons and Surfers Swim Team for the entire summer.
In order to take part in the free swimming lesson, participants must register online at idahofallsidaho.gov/registration or call 208-612-8519.