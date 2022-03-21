Three Idaho Falls-area students received top awards during the 2022 Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair.
The Idaho STEM Action Center announced in a March 14 news release that Hillcrest High School sophomore Brecken Allegood and junior Nathan Elison received a Best in Fair award for their project, “Testing Water Quality.” Their project was among 30 entries at the fair at Idaho State University on March 4, where they competed with 50 other students across three schools.
Allegood and Elison also earned Best in Category in Biology and Environmental Science, a Category Gold award, and several special awards, including the Cross Charitable Foundation Environmental Sciences Award, second place from the Idaho Academy of Science & Engineering, the NASA Earth System Science Award, and a Stockholm Junior Water Prize, the release said.
The two students will represent Idaho at the Regeneron International Science Engineering Fair in May. The winning teams from each Idaho regional fair and their mentors earned all-expense-paid trips to attend and compete in the international fair which is hosted in Atlanta from May 7 to May 13.
The Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair is one of three regional science fairs the STEM Action Center holds each spring. The other two are located at Boise State University and the Coeur d’Alene Resort.
The fair had four categories students in ninth through 12th grade could submit entries for: Biology and Environmental Science; Behavioral and Social Sciences; Engineering and Computer Science; and Physical Sciences.
“The quality of the research that Idaho students present each year never ceases to amaze me,” STEM Action Center Executive Director Kaitlin Maguire said in the release. “The experience students gained by participating by thinking creatively about real-world problems, seeking solutions, and explaining their findings succinctly will prove invaluable when they enter the workforce.”
Another student from the Idaho Falls area honored was American Heritage Charter School junior Annie Brownlee, who earned Fair Runner Up for her project “Musical Three Pointers.” She also won a Category Gold award and several special awards, including one from the American Psychological Association and the Mu Alpha Theta Award.
Judges awarded American Heritage as the top school of the fair, calculated based on total projects and total category awards. American Heritage juniors Ashton Blackburn and Jake Swenson also earned a Best in Category in Engineering and Computer Science, a Category Gold award, and the Yale Science and Engineering Association Award, one of the fair’s special awards for their project, “Mission Improbable.”
Additionally, judges honored “Bleach Try-outs,” a Physical Sciences entry by American Heritage Charter School juniors Taylor Malony and Salina Saiz with a Category Gold award. Science teacher and American Heritage coach Alaysha Whitworth was named top-performing educator in the fair.
Hillcrest High School junior Dallas Hunzeker earned the Bearden Award for Women in Computer Science for her project “A Tech Reaction: Combination of Animation, Programming, and Coding.” The award, which also includes a $500 cash prize, is funded by longtime Idaho resident Elizabeth “Betsy” Bearden for the female or team of females whose research exemplifies high standards of innovation in creating solutions with computer science, the release said.