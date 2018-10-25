An organization that's championed suicide prevention in Idaho for the past 17 years will close its doors in March due to a funding shortfall, its Idaho Falls-based executive director, Jeni Griffin, said Thursday.
Griffin said leaders with the nine regional chapters of SPAN Idaho — which stands for Suicide Prevention Action Network — plan to continue serving their communities under different names. In Eastern Idaho, SPAN Idaho has chapters in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
"We were the first organization back in the early 2000s that put together a grassroots suicide-prevention effort that would be directed throughout the state," Griffin said.
Griffin said she's the sole employee of SPAN Idaho, which has operated on a roughly $50,000 budget and has relied on more than 100 volunteers. She said it's been increasingly difficult to get donations, given that most entities would rather keep their contributions within their own communities, and she seeks to avoid competing with her local chapters in fundraising.
Griffin explained the local chapters have operated under the umbrella of SPAN Idaho's nonprofit status and will have to file as their own entities to continue operating after March 1.
SPAN Idaho's mission has been to "eradicate suicide in Idaho through statewide advocacy, collaboration and education in best practices."
Griffin said the local chapters will be losing a key asset, as she's "funneled information" to their leaders, such as the most current data, statistics and resources regarding suicide prevention. She's also connected local chapters with experts and speakers, as well as training opportunities for school districts, first responders and others. People and groups throughout Idaho have often contacted Griffin directly to ask about resources to prevent suicides, or to find help in coping with suicide-related losses.
SPAN Idaho incorporated in Boise in 2002. Griffin, who lost a son to suicide 16 years ago, started the Idaho Falls chapter in 2006. Three years later, she joined the organization's board of directors, and she became executive director in 2011.
The organization can point to a list of accomplishments that have made life better for Idahoans in crisis, and their families. Griffin said SPAN Idaho was critical in getting legislation passed to establish the state's Office of Suicide Prevention, which is part of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
"We were one of the last state's in the country not having a governing body to help facilitate suicide-prevention efforts," Griffin said. "We've got to have state dollars to continue this movement."
She said SPAN Idaho was instrumental in the establishment of Idaho's suicide-prevention hotline, 208-398-HELP. The organization also has sponsored several training programs related to suicide prevention.
Griffin doesn't know what she'll do next, but she hopes to remain involved in suicide prevention, in some capacity. She also serves on the Governor's Council for Suicide Prevention. Among other qualifications, she is a certified trainer of Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.
The latest national data, compiled in 2016 ranks Idaho as having the eighth highest suicide rate per capita, and a rate 50 percent higher than the national average.