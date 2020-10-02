When families finish making leaf piles for their kids to jump into this fall, Idaho Falls' Street Division will be ready to collect.
The city's annual leaf collection program will take place across five divisions of the city, with leaves collected from one zone each week between Oct. 19 and Nov. 20. Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the city offers the collection as a courtesy to residents and to help make future snow removals and street cleanings easier.
The city asks residents to pile the leaves along the curb with no branches or other items included. When possible, residents are encouraged to move their cars away from the leaf piles to make it easier for the city equipment to navigate.
Over the next few months leaves will be turned into mulch, which will be available for pickup during the spring.
The first neighborhoods to see the street collection will be on the north side of Idaho Falls, above 1st Street and in between Lindsey Boulevard and Woodruff Avenue. The complete map of leaf collection zones and times is available through the city website or by going to bit.ly/IF-leaves.