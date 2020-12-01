The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District announced that it will start taking applications for wildland firefighters for the 2021 fire season starting Monday (Dec. 7).
The Idaho Falls District will hold a virtual recruitment event at 12:30 p.m. today (Dec. 2) on the BLM Idaho Fire’s Facebook page.
“We are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho,” said Richard Zimmerman, BLM Idaho Falls District assistant fire management officer.
Pay starts at $13.32 per hour with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay, the BLM said in a news release. To qualify, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and a U.S. citizen.
“Test yourself mentally and physically as a wildland firefighter. Spend your workdays outside on beautiful public lands. Get paid to work out,” the BLM said.
The Idaho Falls BLM District has stations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Menan, Malad, American Falls, Dubois, Salmon and Soda Springs.
For more information on applying, contact Kris Bruington in Idaho Falls, 208-524-7668; Cory Berkebile in Pocatello, 208-478-6351; or Jeff Knudson in Salmon, 208-756-5497; or email BLM_ID_IFD_firejobs@blm.gov.