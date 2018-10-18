A group of state, city of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County employees traveled to the Florida Panhandle on Thursday to assist local emergency responders in disaster relief, after Hurricane Michael tore through the state.
Ten Idaho first responders were deployed; five are from Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls employees are Eric Day, Cody Anderson, Dave Hanneman, Bill Squires and Kerry Hammon. The state and county employees are Kevin Casper, Rebecca Squires, Darin Letzring, Susan Cleverley and Robert Feeley.
Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 storm, hit the southeastern United States last week, killing at least 32 people, according to several national news organizations. More victims continue to be found in the wreckage of homes and other buildings.
Idaho is one of 16 states to send staff to Florida, according to a news release from the Idaho Governor's office.
"In terms of national distress or regional disaster, Americans do what we always do, we reach out to those who need help," said Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in the news release. "The people of the state of Florida need our help now and they shall get it."
Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, said Thursday the group was driving into the affected area, and she could see downed power lines and fallen trees 70 miles outside of Panama City, a Bay County city of about 40,000 people on the Florida Panhandle coast.
The Idaho group — made up of employees from the Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments, Jefferson County Emergency Management, Bonneville County Sheriff's Department and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management — will help manage a shelter in Bay County, the area most affected by the storm. They will assist local staff in logistics, public information, incident command, operations and plans.
"I am very proud that Idaho Falls first responders are able to be of service to this hardest-hit region," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “They will return with sharper skills and as even more seasoned professionals.”
The group was deployed as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among states for natural disasters.
Hammon said the emergency responders completed training with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, after opting in to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact program. FEMA does the same training for everybody in the program, so they're prepared to do their jobs anywhere, Hammon said.
"The challenging part is you don't know the area," Hammon said. She will communicate with the local public information officers and fill in where they are short-staffed.
The deployment is expected to last two weeks, and group members will be paid for their service by the state of Florida.
This is the first time the Idaho Emergency Management Assistance Compact has been deployed to another state. Hammon said it's important for states to share resources during disasters.
"None of us in a disaster such as this have enough resources," Hammon said. "We know that if something were to happen in Idaho, they would come help us out."