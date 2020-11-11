After five years of operation, LaNeige Bridal & Tuxedo closed earlier this year. Now, Rexburg resident J.C. Weber has taken over ownership of the Idaho Falls store and rechristened it Hearts Bridal & Tuxedo.
Weber is no newcomer to the formal wear industry. His family has owned and operated Circle of Love in Rexburg for decades.
“Circle of Love has been in my family over 30 years. My grandma started Circle of Love, then my parents ran it for the last 30 years, then I took it over about a year ago now,” Weber said.
LeNeige filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The owners told Weber that it was due to the coronavirus. LeNeige owners operated formalwear locations in Boise, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, and Casper, Wyo. During the pandemic, they have shuttered all but their Boise store. The owners contacted Weber asking if he’d like to purchase some of their inventory for Circle of Love. Instead, Weber asked how much it would cost to buy the entire store.
“With coronavirus and everything happening, it has been rough on a lot of retail businesses. They gave us the number of where they were at and we said, ‘You know what, we’ll buy this business from you,’” Weber said.
Weber understands that the next few months might not be easy for bridal businesses.
“For me, the biggest thing is looking beyond coronavirus and saying, ‘Hey there’s going to come a day where we’ll be beyond this.’ And I think having Hearts in Idaho Falls is going to be a good move for us long term,” Weber said.
He has decided to change the store’s name to Hearts Bridal & Tuxedo in a nod to the store’s original owners and family friends John and Sally Hart. The Harts owned Hart’s Tux & Gowns before selling it to LaNeige in 2015.
Weber is excited to work in a new market. The store’s inventory has more than 3,000 different tuxedos. It also has a wide variety of dresses.
“The biggest difference is Circle of Love, being in the Rexburg area, we only do modest bridal gowns. Hearts will also do contemporary. So we’ll be hitting an almost different demographic,” Weber said.
He’s passionate about supporting small, local businesses. Weber hopes people will be eager to support Hearts Bridal & Tuxedo now that the location is owned by someone from the community, rather than out of state.
“We’re all about celebrating moments with people. That’s the best part, you know, celebrating weddings, proms, quinceañeras. There are a variety of moments in life that are very important to people and we love being a small part of that and helping them look great,” Weber said.
Hearts Bridal & Tuxedo is located at 630 W. Broadway St. It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Its phone number is 208-522-5859. To learn more, visit its Facebook page.