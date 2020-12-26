It’s been called the most used pedestrian walkway in Idaho Falls and the city wants to go bigger with the River Walk paths.
“It’s been extremely popular," said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director. "We have more than 4 million people that visit West Yellowstone (Mont.) a year and a good portion of them drive right by Idaho Falls. As we get people to stop and check out our River Walk it’s a great thing for tourists to see what Idaho Falls has to offer. It's a great amenity for locals to have for recreating or exercising or sightseeing or bird watching or whatever they want to do with it.”
Visitors and locals alike are treated to miles of manicured flower beds, rock gardens and views of the river and its falls along the River Walk.
"The River Walk is just a huge improvement from when I grew up here and it spills over into the downtown," said Catherine Smith, executive director of the Downtown Development Corporation. "I see it all the time but it wasn’t until my younger sister had her friends from Utah up, and we were showing them around downtown. They couldn’t believe the River Walk. I think sometimes us locals take it for granted what we have here, but people from out of town can’t believe what we’ve got."
Holm said future plans are to continue extending the walkway north from Freeman Park and possibly south to connect into Blackfoot’s city pathways. Other city pathways are also in the works to connect Idaho Falls with surrounding towns with a Connecting Our Community plan.
“It was a plan that was put together by the city of Idaho Falls, and some surrounding municipalities — Ucon, Iona, Ammon,” Holm said. “It is to create a comprehensive connecting pedestrian trail, whether it's on-street bike networks or multi-use paths, that wind throughout our community and connect residential with commercial, with schools and connect our entire community together through a network of trails. We not only want to continue to grow our River Walk but our pathways as a whole.”
Holm said the main obstacle to pathway growth is funding, but “we have partners in the community to help us fund trail development and there are some great grants out there.”
In the near term, Idaho Falls pathways will get a boost with its canal trails project set to begin this spring. The project will pave trails along several of the canals that pass through the city.
“We’ll be putting in a multi-use path that will take you from essentially Lincoln Road along the canal all the way to Community Park,” Holm said. “Whether you are skateboarding or walking or biking, it will be a nice asphalt path that all users are going to be able to take advantage of.”
Holm said the agreement with the canal company will eventually add about 19 miles of pathways to the area. Holm cited the example of a pedestrian/bike pathway from Salt Lake City to Provo.
“Those are the kind of things that we look at,” he said. “They're the examples we want to build off of and learn from and improve on.”
The city is also busy building its newest park — Heritage Park — near Sunnyside Road bridge and the Snake River. The park concept was introduced by former Parks and Recreation director Greg Weitzel a few years ago.
“I would say that Heritage Park has two directions,” Weitzel said. “One is a park that’s based around connecting people and children with nature. And the second is connecting everyone with the heritage of Idaho Falls and the region.”
The $2 million, 9.41-acre riverfront property, donated in land and cash by the Stafford Smith family, Ball Ventures and the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls, sits on the Snake River’s west bank below the Sunnyside Road Bridge.
Holm said the park is beginning to take shape.
“People are noticing things going on, a lot of earthmoving," he said. "We’re excited because we’ve got some of our rough grade figured out for the drainage ponds, and storm retention ponds that will be incorporated into the park. We're moving some telephone poles that were right down the middle of the park.”
Not far from the new Heritage Park is Ryder Park featuring two community fishing ponds and a short mountain bike trail. The Becker ponds are regularly stocked with trout by Idaho Fish and Game.
“We've been working out all the kinks this past year on getting water from the river up to the main pond, streaming down to the second pond and then back into the river,” Holm said.