Last Thursday at 9:45 p.m., business partners and close friends Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of Ball Ventures Ahlquist Development, and Cortney Liddiard of Ball Ventures in Idaho Falls were talking on the phone. They saw that there was a shortage of testing for COVID-19 and wanted to do something about it.
On Tuesday, they, in partnership with 18 other Idaho businesses, launched Crush the Curve Idaho to assist essential workers in getting tested. Three of the project's biggest backers are out of Idaho Falls. Ball Ventures, Teton Auto Group and B&T Hospitality Management all took part in its creation.
“We have partners all over the state who know how passionate we are about flattening the curve and reached out to us to take part. We just feel it’s important to maintain the health of the community. We took a pretty aggressive stance right away to make sure our employees and customers are safe,” said Travis Zmak, General Manager of Teton Auto Group.
Crush the Curve Idaho is seeking to obtain coronavirus testing for Idaho’s essential workers. The goal is to ensure essential workers, such as employees at health care centers and grocery stores, don’t spread the virus to the public or their coworkers.
"Our number one priority is to keep our communities safe and get Idahoans back to work. And in order to do that, we’ve got to start testing," Liddiard said.
Crush the Curve tests includes COVID-19 testing and will eventually include antibody testing, which is used to see if a person formerly had the virus. According to its website, Crush the Curve Idaho has “access to a large and growing supply of test kits.” Currently, Crush the Curve is able to do around 1,500 tests per day and hopes to continue to grow its testing capabilities.
"I think this is the perfect example of how private industry can pitch in and make a difference. This is an all-hands-on-deck situation," Liddiard said.
However, the project also makes clear that it is not a “replacement for traditional doctors” and is unable to help individuals who have not been deemed an essential employee.
Essential workers can take an online assessment test to see if they qualify for a Crush the Curve coronavirus test. If a person qualifies, a representative will call and schedule a test at the nearest testing center.
The assessment test can be accessed online at crushthecurveidaho.com.