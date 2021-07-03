“Is everybody ready for the parade?” shouted event organizer Chip Schwarze.
“YES,” replied a small crowd surrounding dozens parade floats readying to drive through two miles of closed streets.
If the morning parade was any indication, Idaho Falls residents were chomping at the bit to enjoy this year’s local Independence Day celebrations that attract people far and wide.
More than halfway through the parade route, Tyler Lewis watched through his new red-white-and-blue sunglasses. Lewis, 26, moved to Idaho Falls 14 years ago, but he’s been living in Salt Lake City lately to work as a running analyst at the Wasatch Running Center.
He arrived in-town at midnight Friday. After staying awake longer to talk with family, he woke up at 6 a.m. to run the Firekracker 5K.
“It was rough, man, but it was so much fun,” said Lewis, who also wore a red-white-and-blue athletic shirt.
Lewis has been to the Idaho Falls’ fireworks show 12 times since he’s lived here.
The show was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year’s events were held Saturday because July 4 falls on a Sunday. Some say that the cancellation last year left people pent up for the 2021 festivities.
Scwarze, who is CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said after the parade that police estimate that over 100,000 people attended the parade.
The “crowd was bigger than the crowd in 2019, and you can quote me that it’s bigger than last year,” when there were no events, he said.
The large crowds and numerous activities left law enforcement especially busy.
Every police officer and dispatcher at the Idaho Falls Police Department was working, at some point, on Saturday, said department spokesperson Jessica Clements.
There’s one shift that lasted from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, she said. And, Clements said, “some of those folks came straight to work at the parade,” which officially started at 9 a.m. but preparations began earlier.
In fact, police were so busy handling event security and routine duties, like patrolling the city or responding to calls, that the city paid a private security firm to handle traffic control for the day. That’s the first time IFPD has hired private security help for Independence Day.
James Eggleston, who runs Infinity Security, said his business’s proposal to the city estimated their costs to run around $5,600. The company has an average of 17 full-time staff members. It provides security for events across eastern Idaho, even as far as Jerome and Tetonia, Eggleston said. But this job is by far the most stressful, he said, because they are working with local, county and state law enforcement agencies.
For all of Independence Day, Eggleston brought in 22 people to work. Including his father, Joe Eggleston, who for his day job works as a highway maintenance foreman for the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
This is Eggleston’s first time not celebrating Independence Day at home in a while.
Most years, he invites his kids over to his house in Freedom, Wyoming, which sits along the border to Idaho. Between all their fireworks and his neighbor’s, he can usually keep the sky lit for an hour or two.
The elder Eggleston woke up at 5 a.m. Saturday. If all goes according to plan, he said he hopes to get to sleep by midnight.
Jan and Al Decoria watched the parade near their house on the numbered streets. The couple spent decades teaching in schools in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. But when they retired around the millennium, they chose to live in Idaho Falls.
They knew the area. Al coached football in Rigby and Idaho Falls, and Jan taught school in Rigby. To her, Idaho Falls — while notably bigger than many other towns in eastern Idaho — doesn’t have a “city” feel to it.
She said there’s a sense of unity in Idaho Falls’ Independence Parade that she doesn’t see in other cities.
“You see every church coming together for that parade, you see every political group coming together for that parade,” along with rival high schools, she said. “And I think that’s great because sometimes we sort of get tired of the negative side of things that are brought out in newspapers.”
On Fourth of July, people “forget about all their differences and come together,” Jan said, “whether it’s schools, churches, political, whatever. You see them all having fun together.”