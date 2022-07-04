Thousands of attendees lined the streets of Idaho Falls on Monday to celebrate Independence Day, including many who make the annual trip from out of state.
The city celebrated with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Liberty on Parade. Several floats from local businesses, schools and civic organizations traveled through 4th Street by Idaho Falls High School, on to Boulevard and Tautphaus Park.
“The kids love it. They love coming and seeing the different floats and what’s here. I always enjoy bringing the kids to see the tractors and horses and everything,” said Jared Judy, a parade attendee from Cache Valley, Utah.
Judy was born and raised in Ammon and he said he’s visited Idaho Falls every year since he moved to Cache Valley about five years ago.
“Our freedom is the most important thing here and that’s what we’re celebrating,” Judy said.
For many other attendees, like Zairrick Wadesworth, the parade and Fourth of July celebration has become a near-lifelong tradition.
“It’s (great seeing) people coming together as a community getting excited for what’s happening in our community,” Wadesworth said. “It’s important to be able to share some of the things our youth and other community members are doing.”
Wadesworth has lived in Idaho Falls for about 40 years and has watched 30 parades, he said. The day is important to recognize and celebrate the freedom people have in the U.S., he said.
“It’s an opportunity for us to outwardly express our gratitude for our community and our nation,” Wadesworth said.
Many other residents in town wrapped up the celebrations watching the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation.