Siobhán Hansel, who was watching soccer at The Celt on Tuesday, recalled hanging a Mia Hamm poster on her wall as a young girl.
"I was obsessed," said Hansel, 28, a teacher in Idaho Falls. "And I didn't even play soccer for more than three years."
Mia Hamm, now retired, is probably the best known U.S. Soccer Women's National Team player of all time. She was — and remains — an icon to a generation of young female athletes, who are now adults and watching a new generation of U.S. players compete for the Women's World Cup in France.
Hansel and her parents, who were visiting from Texas, were among the many soccer fans nationwide that watched the United States defeat England 2-1 on Tuesday in a semifinal match.
While facing discord off the field — with the U.S. Soccer Federation over gender-based pay discrimination and with President Donald Trump, who took issue with a player saying she wouldn't visit the White House if they win — the U.S. women are undefeated in the 2019 World Cup, the world's most prestigious soccer tournament.
The United States will play in the World Cup Final on Sunday against the winner of a match between Sweden and The Netherlands. If they win, it will be the U.S. women's fourth World Cup title since the tournament was founded in 1991.
"They've always been top-notch," Hansel said.
The U.S. Soccer Men's National Team, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia last year and has never won the tournament.
Hana George, 33, of Washington, D.C., and Steve Pisa, 44, of Hawaii, who were also watching the semifinal match on Tuesday at The Celt, said there's a difference between the men's and women's teams, both in the quality of play and in the dedication of fans.
"The obvious difference is (the women) are a lot better," Pisa said. "I think there's also a lot more consistency in the players. The women's players haven't really changed that much over the past four to eight years."
"We dominate," George added.
George said she and her siblings played soccer as children.
"I just love watching it, especially the World Cup," she said.
This year's Women's World Cup attracted record-breaking viewership with more than 1 billion people tuning in to the tournament worldwide. While the number is just a fraction of the men's tournament, which attracted more than 3.5 billion viewers (or half the world's population) in 2018, it shows the women's game is gaining popularity.
Hansel's mother, Mary Thompson, 59, of Sugar Land, Texas, hopes the women's game will keep up the positive momentum.
"They're so good. I wish more people would come out and watch them," Thompson said. "When the women reach a level to where they're playing really well, I wish people would give them the respect to actually watch them play."
The United States will play in the Women's World Cup Final at 9 a.m. on Sunday. FOX has coverage.
Thompson and Hansel will be watching.
"Go USA," Thompson said.