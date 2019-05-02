¡Tiempo de celebrar!
It's time to celebrate Mexican culture in Idaho Falls.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday at Tautphaus Park, Idaho Falls will host its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The event is organized by Sergio Romero, owner of Sergio's Delights and a Spanish teacher at Idaho Falls High School.
"The Idaho Falls Cinco de Mayo event is a celebration of the rich Latino culture here in southeast Idaho," Romero said in a text message.
The theme of this year's festival is "Family, Tradition and Culture." There will be food, live music, multicultural arts and crafts and folkloric dances, among other activities.
"The event links Mexican families with their traditions and shares their culture with the community," Romero said. "The event is important to our Hispanic population as one of the few opportunities to view traditional folkloric dance and listen to live Mexican music as we try to bring a little piece of Mexico to Idaho."
Cinco de Mayo — Spanish for Fifth of May — celebrates the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, where Mexico defeated France in the Franco-Mexican War. While Cinco de Mayo is a minor holiday in Mexico, it has been adopted by Mexican-Americans to celebrate their culture.
Post Register archives show an Idaho Falls Cinco de Mayo celebration dating back to 1977. Blackfoot hosted an event even earlier.
Admission is free.