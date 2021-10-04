Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Falls candidates for mayor and city council will attend a Mayor’s Family Chili Night event starting at 6 p.m. today, Oct. 4, at Shelter 1 in Tautphaus Park.
The public event is organized by the Casper for Mayor campaign, according to a news release.
Homemade chili will be prepared and served by volunteers. "Safer sanitary practices will be observed," the release said. The event also will be recorded and posted online for those who prefer to view from home. Masks are encouraged for attendees when physical distancing isn't possible.
The release said all city office candidates have been contacted and the following have confirmed:
• Council Seat 6: Councilman Jim Freeman
• Council Seat 4: Councilman Jim Francis; challenger Bob Thompson
• Council Seat 2: Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw; challenger Sandra Hokansen (tentative)
• Mayoral Race: Mayor Rebecca Casper; challenger Ashley Romero
Former Councilwoman Shelly Smede will emcee the program which starts at 6:45 p.m. Each candidate will have five minutes to introduce themselves and the issues they would like to speak to. Candidates are encouraged to be available after the event for those who may have additional questions to ask directly.