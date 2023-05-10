Proposed Westside Sports Complex rendering

Proposed plans for the Westside Sports Complex were presented Monday to the Idaho Falls City Council by Parks and Recreation Department Director PJ Holm.

 Courtesy image City of Idaho Falls

The Idaho Falls City Council considered plans to build a Westside Sports Complex on 63.36 acres located on Ernest Drive during its Monday work session. The city already owns the land, but it doesn't have the money to build the complex out.

The land for the complex is adjacent to West Broadway, next to the Old Butte Soccer Complex. In addition to 20.41 acres the city already owned, it purchased 42.94 acres of farmland in 2013 for a price of $600,000, aiming to build a sports complex at some point in the future.


