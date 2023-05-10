The Idaho Falls City Council considered plans to build a Westside Sports Complex on 63.36 acres located on Ernest Drive during its Monday work session. The city already owns the land, but it doesn't have the money to build the complex out.
The land for the complex is adjacent to West Broadway, next to the Old Butte Soccer Complex. In addition to 20.41 acres the city already owned, it purchased 42.94 acres of farmland in 2013 for a price of $600,000, aiming to build a sports complex at some point in the future.
In June, the city held a meeting with local residents to inform them that the current soccer complex would need to relocate because the Federal Aviation Administration was requiring the city to use the land for airport development. The ground where the current soccer complex sits was purchased by the Idaho Falls Airport using a Federal Aviation Administration grant in the 1980s and 1990s, the Post Register reported.
The Old Butte Soccer Complex has nine adult fields, three U12 fields and two U10 fields.
The proposed Westside Sports Complex would have eight adult fields, six U12 and four U10 fields. Some of the smaller fields could be combined to provide a total of 12 adult fields for soccer play. Two existing adult fields would remain in use as part of the plan.
“It’s pretty comparable,” said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director in his presentation to the Idaho Falls City Council. “The order and size of the fields has been a culmination of working with multiple user groups, and different groups that will have a say, a use and a need in the future.”
Four parking lots would provide parking, with 100 additional on-street parking spots available during tournaments or other special events. Each parking lot would have bathrooms and playground equipment installed adjacent to it, Holm said.
“We want to make this not only a soccer complex, but also a community park,” he said. “In addition, we also have a multiuse pathway that goes around this facility — something that has been requested at the Old Butte complex for a long, long time.”
At the new complex, each field would be 100% ADA accessible as well. The plan includes asphalt paths connecting the fields.
Water for the project will be diverted from the Swanson lateral canal into a deep well to irrigate 23 acres, Holm said.
The civil work for the project — including light posts, curbing, gutters, asphalt and roads — is estimated tocost $4.2 million. Adding irrigation, hydroseed and mobilization costs would bring the estimated cost to open the facility to $5,748,492. Toys, pathways and bathrooms are not included in that estimate.
“This would get us open to the public with no frills,” Holm said.
Total cost for the completed park is estimated at $9 to $9.5 million.
Currently, the city has $800,000 set aside for the project. When the city first purchased the land, possible uses included a skate park as well as four softball fields. Monday's presentation no longer includes the softball fields.
Grants may be available for constructing the pathways and restrooms.
If funding for the park is available, the department proposed installing a canal diversion this winter, putting in irrigation and hydroseeding the 23 acres in early 2024. The city would bid the project in 2024, construct utilities, roads and parking in 2025-2026 and open the fields in 2027.
From 2028 to 2030, additional playgrounds, walking paths and landscaping would be installed.
The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department plans to withdraw from the current soccer complex in October 2026.
“That’s the date that (the airport is) proposing at this point, which will give us three years from this October, which is when we think that we’ll be signing that contract to make sure and saying that we’ll be out of there in time for the airport to build out,” Holm said.
However with rising insurance rates and other costs, council members voiced concerns that the funding for the project is not available.
“I love this, but we can’t afford this,” said Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw.
“We don’t have a million dollars a year to put towards soccer fields,” said Councilman John Radford. “… Unless we ask the vote for some of these funds, I don’t know how it’s going to happen.”
One option the council considered was asking citizens to vote if they would support a recreation levy.
“The city could ask for a short-term recreation levy that could raise $5 to $6 million at a time,” Radford said. “But if we’re in a tough recession, it’s going to be a hard ask. … Beyond that, there’s not a lot of options. It’s phasing it and trying to get $500,000 a year. That’s just something to be discussed.”
Burtenshaw also suggested paring back the plans and designing a facility similar to the current soccer complex with no curb and gutter, no landscaping in the parking lots and shed drainage.
However, that would require a change in city code, Mayor Rebecca Casper said.
“The council is trying to get as much accomplished for the public to meet the soccer community’s needs and then secondarily the needs of the environment — I’m talking about water flow and creating those permeable surfaces — for as little cost as possible,” Casper said. “… We certainly want to be well-educated before we make any of these decisions.”
The council will wait to hear back from city staff at a future city council meeting about potential modifications to the plans and/or the possibility of a supplemental levy before decisions are made.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.