Idaho Falls City Council tentative budget
The Idaho Falls City Council approved the city's tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 Thursday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

After three weeks of intense discussions, fielding requests from department directors and working through city priorities, the Idaho Falls City Council unanimously approved a tentative budget.

The budget is not to exceed $339,533,522 for fiscal year 2024. The council approved it Thursday during its regularly scheduled meeting at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.


Download PDF Draft 2024 Annual Budget Document
Download PDF 2023-2024 Proposed Budget Notice 2023-07-27

