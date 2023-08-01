“We do have to adopt this preliminary budget in order for there to be something for the public to weigh in on,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “We hasten to point out that this is preliminary and that after the hearing, there’s ample time for changes to be made if council members deem that changes need to be made after the hearing from the public. … We’re not done yet, this is just a big step tonight.”
The day following the hearing, on Aug. 11, the council will meet to review the feedback from the public and consider any changes if necessary.
The 2024 budget ordinance is scheduled to be adopted Aug. 24. Fiscal year 2024 begins on Oct. 1 and concludes Sept. 30, 2024.
The tentative budget includes $72,490,610 in proposed fiscal year 2024 General Fund expenditures. In fiscal year 2023, the city spent $65,728,157. The General Fund covers “police, fire, parks, community development, municipal services, human resources, legal, and some public works functions,” according to the draft budget book.
“I will be supporting the not-to-exceed amount this evening. As you all know from my prior comments, I am in full support of a budget that does not exceed this amount and does not represent any taking of foregone,” said Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman. “… Council will have further discussion in the public hearing on the rest of the individual items in the future.”
In an email to the Post Register, Eric Grossarth, Idaho Falls public information officer, said, “Forgone are property taxes that could have been collected in previous years, but were not. The council by law is limited to a 3% budget increase, and in some years Idaho Falls has not done this. The remainder of taxes not collected are called foregone taxes and can be levied for future use. … The council ultimately opted not to take forgone this year.”
Councilman Jim Francis said the preliminary budget was the result of significant effort by the council and city staff.
“We’ve had four major long meetings regarding this, and they have not all been easy. It’s been a struggle to get to this point, but we’re glad we’re at this point with a not-to-exceed budget and can go forward in a timely manner with it,” Francis said. “Please everybody know, this is a struggle to get this because resources are limited.”
In a preliminary budget meeting July 25, Ziel-Dingman was the only council member to vote against the tentative budget.
“As I think I have already explained, my comments and vote on (Tuesday) were representative of the line item issues that I do have,” Ziel-Dingman said Thursday.
The preliminary budget the city council proposed July 25 included funding for 10 new positions in fiscal year 2024, according to the city’s finance department. This includes two emergency communications officers, two probation police officers, two parks maintenance positions and one community development commercial plans examiner.
Three positions — a victim services coordinator, office assistant for the city clerk’s office and an information technology specialist — will be funded through grants, fee increases “to cover cost of services” or operating budget reductions, Grossarth wrote.
The plans examiner position was approved at the request of Community Development Services Director Wade Sanner to address the significant backlog approving plans in the department, a process that sometimes stretches as long as nine months.
Police Chief Bryce Johnson requested the two patrol officers to be assigned to downtown.
Last year, the council approved 20 new full-time employees in its budget.
Councilman John Radford expressed concerns about the proportion of city funds dedicated to salaries and benefits.
“I … also have concerns about what’s happening on the line item side, particularly around full-time equivalents and our ability to have freedom in the future if we continue to have such a large percentage of our budget being taken up by the salary and benefits of our employees,” Radford said. “It limits our freedom to solve problems in the future, and it’s very concerning to me.”
On July 11, city departments had submitted requests for 14 new positions. In the July 25 city council meeting, Francis submitted a proposal that utilized a small percentage of foregone funds to fund some of the requests. But not everyone was in support.
“My concern is the signal,” Councilwoman LisaBurtenshaw said. “What are we signaling if we say yes to this? I know the needs are there, but then we don’t have a mechanism to go back right now and not do it.”
The council crafted a compromise that it would not use forgone funds to pay for additional employees.
Looking to future budgets, council members discussed the need to prioritize and reexamine the services the city provides.
“There are some ways to spend one-time money that actually reduces the need for more people,” Francis said. “ … I think we need to take a serious look at all of those options.”
Casper mentioned using artificial intelligence, software or taxpayer kiosks as possible avenues the city could explore to reduce costs.
“We have to stop doing business as usual,” Casper said. “Departments will not have the wherewithal to even introduce a changing business model if there isn’t a presignaling from the council that there’s support for that.
"Usually, the presignaling from council is, ‘We want to serve more people with more things.’ It’s never, ‘We want to serve fewer people or we want to do less.’ That’s why we have to have, at the elected official level, the right conversations that give the right guidance to directors so that they understand the direction that we’re moving in.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.