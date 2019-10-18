The Idaho Falls City Council unanimously voted Thursday night to expand the Idaho Falls Fiber network following analysis of a fiber network pilot project. The motion included the qualifiers of remaining within the budgeted funds and following the business model that Bear Prairie, general manager of Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber, has provided the council.
The motion was called by city council member John Radford, who likened installing fiber to earlier generations building roads and sewers. Radford added that he believed the fiber network to be important to a future that would contain driverless cars, virtual travel and holograms.
Thomas Hally, city council president, seconded the motion.
The vote was the culmination of an experiment that began in September 2018.
“It was unique what we set out this year do and (that) was to prove that we could leverage our existing electric utility infrastructure to bring fiber-optic connections to residential homes throughout the community and do it at a price that’s economical,” Prairie said.
The pilot project involved installing more than two miles of overhead fiber, more than 10 miles of fiber in existing conduit, more than 12 miles of new fiber in new conduits and more than 13 miles of new electrical conduit. Approximately 1,250 homes were included in this pilot, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release.
The new fiber network is meant to increase internet speed and improve connection. It will cost residents $25 per month to use it.
Prairie estimates that building the network will take four years.
“Obviously we’re going to go to the areas that we can get the most impact within the shortest possible time, also going to concentrate on areas that we have older failing electric infrastructure that we need to replace anyways,” said Prairie, explaining how officials would decide which areas would receive the new fiber network first. “If we’re in there we might as well put in conduit.”
Residents who were part of the fiber network pilot program were invited to share their experience at the meeting. All were primarily complimentary. Jamie Braithewaite, president of the Stonebrook Homeowner’s Association, submitted a written statement describing how her direct line’s fiber speed is 900 percent faster than her former internet connection. Michael Maloney, vice president of the Stonebrook Homeowner’s Association, spoke to the smoothness of the installation of the network.
Mayor Rebecca Casper believes being a “fiber city” will be important for businesses that rely on fast internet speeds and those with home-based businesses.
“The city of Idaho Falls has just now taken I think a major step toward greater economic vibrancy,” Casper said. “We have sort of future-proofed our city.”