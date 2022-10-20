Two of Idaho Falls' City Council members have been appointed to state advisory councils to represent eastern Idaho. 

Michelle Ziel-Dingman has been appointed to the Public Transportation Advisory Council by the Idaho Transportation Department Board. John Radford was appointed by Gov. Brad Little to the Idaho Economic Advisory Council. Both will serve three year terms on their respective councils. 

