Two of Idaho Falls' City Council members have been appointed to state advisory councils to represent eastern Idaho.
Michelle Ziel-Dingman has been appointed to the Public Transportation Advisory Council by the Idaho Transportation Department Board. John Radford was appointed by Gov. Brad Little to the Idaho Economic Advisory Council. Both will serve three year terms on their respective councils.
The Public Transportation Advisory Council consists of six members who advise the Idaho Transportation Department on policy decisions. A news release from the city cited Ziel-Dingman's experience with setting up the Greater Idaho Falls Transit system, which provides a rideshare program in the city for a small fee.
“One of my goals is to ensure the Idaho Transportation Department understands rural transportation issues that impact not only Idaho Falls but all communities in our region," Ziel-Dingman said in the news release. "I will connect with other transit services that have their own unique challenges in eastern Idaho counties.”
Radford expressed similar excitement for his role on the Economic Advisory Council.
“Having the opportunity to serve even more people across the state is a great honor,” Radford said in the news release. “I’m confident that my career experience and time on the City Council will benefit everyone in our region and provide valued representation at the state level.”
The Economic Advisory Council advises the governor and the Idaho Department of Commerce on the state's economic goals.
Radford worked for 20 years as a general manager for Barnes & Noble and now works for Accendero Software in Idaho Falls. He is also an adjunct professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho, teaching political science.
“It is wonderful for Idaho Falls and all other communities in Eastern Idaho to have representation on these statewide councils by Council President Ziel-Dingman and Councilmember Radford,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the news release. “These two have demonstrated their dedication and expertise in their time on the Idaho Falls City Council. Each is nearing the end of a second full term on our Council. I have confidence their participation, recommendations and input will benefit all of Idaho.”
