Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Shelly Smede announced she was resigning from the city council during a meeting Thursday.
Smede was first elected in 2017, defeating incumbent Councilman David Smith by a narrow margin.
Smede will remain on the city council until March 31. She said she decided to resign to focus more on her family and her job as principal at Compass Academy.
"Over the last year, with all the COVID stuff, I felt like I was not doing the best at any of my jobs, and I didn't like that," Smede said.
Smede added that the city council always seemed to be taking a backseat to her family and Compass Academy, and that she felt Idaho Falls residents should have a City Council member who is more focused on them.
Mayor Rebecca Casper can appoint someone to fill the vacant council seat, a decision that would then be ratified by the city council. Those interested can send a letter of intent and a resume to Casper at mayor@idahofallsidaho.gov, or to the Mayor's Office at 308 Constitution Way.
Applications must be sent to Casper by 5 p.m. March 26. An appointment is expected to be made April 8.