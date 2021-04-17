Dr. Joshua Stringham doesn’t want to turn down patients who can’t pay.
Now, he and others at a clinic in Idaho Falls will be able to help more patients with low incomes through flexible fees for services in both Spanish and English. And leaders at Community Family Clinic have plans to create a "one-stop shop" for primary care with more resources and facilities.
Of course, he said, the clinic needs income to operate.
“Yes, we do need money to open the doors. Yes, we do need your payments,” said Stringham, who recently moved with his family of eight from a clinic in Twin Falls to become chief medical officer at the clinic in Idaho Falls.
As a federally qualified health center, the clinic lets patients pay for medical services on a sliding scale if they meet eligibility requirements set by the federal government. Clinic Administrator Arnold Cantu said some uninsured people who qualify could pay as little as $25 to see a doctor and access discounts for medications.
The clinic’s goal, Cantu said, is to provide “affordable, quality health care for people to be able to afford to follow up with their doctors. A lot of times, we wait until the last minute, and it’s too late."
For the nearly quarter-million people living in eastern Idaho, both medical provider shortages and low incomes are significant barriers to "adequate access to health care," according to a 2019 report by Eastern Idaho Public Health.
"Health care alternatives intended to service individuals with a low income are very beneficial but inadequate to meet needs around the region, especially in terms of mental health care," said the report, using information from surveys and group discussions with locals.
The report found that in Bonneville County, nearly one in 10 adults under age 65 did not have health insurance in 2019. Rural areas generally had higher proportions of uninsured residents. In Clark County, Idaho's least populated county with less than 1,000 residents, more than a quarter of non-senior residents were uninsured.
Among Hispanics interviewed, the report found that information and resource availability was the top concern.
"Understanding which resources are available can be challenging," the report said, citing concerns over bias or discrimination. "... Accessing health care that's available to individuals without citizenship or insurance was a point of emphasis."
Already, hiring Stringham as medical director has helped to expand services at the clinic, which offers services for patients with or without health insurance, including through public assistance programs Medicaid and Medicare. Clinic staff are also available to help people enroll in health insurance or public benefits.
The clinic’s services range from annual exams, behavioral health, telehealth for specialists and labs. Stringham can provide prenatal and pregnancy care and women’s health care.
Having a medical director has also helped the clinic receive approval from state health officials to provide COVID-19 vaccines. Cantu said he hopes to plan vaccination sites later this month, which could include mobile clinics that health officials say are helpful to provide vaccines in rural and Latino communities.
Stringham’s hire marks the latest move in a yearslong push to grow the clinic’s reach. About 16 years ago, the clinic opened shop at a building with less than half the number of rooms as are in its current facility, built in 2018. Last year, the clinic partnered with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to have new doctors rotate through each week during their medical residencies, which gives medical school graduates more exposure to particular fields of medicine.
Stringham hopes to be part of the site’s plans to offer more services. Part of the statewide, Latino-focused non-profit organization Community Council of Idaho, the Community Family Clinic has a main building in Idaho Falls home to around three dozen employees and over a dozen rooms and two clinics in rural eastern Idaho. Stringham said eventually the clinic hopes to have an in-house pharmacy, dental staff and another clinic with more services neighboring its main Idaho Falls building at 2100 Alan Street.
“There’s just so much more need here,” Cantu said.