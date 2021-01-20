Idaho Falls city officials are looking for residents to answer a survey about life in the city and how progress can be made.
A public survey was launched Wednesday by the Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee of the city's Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress (CUSP) program. The survey will be available at bit.ly/CUSPifalls until Feb. 13. Residents are asked to participate in the survey to share their thoughts on the current state of things in Idaho Falls and potential improvements being proposed by the subcommittees.
Toni Carter, chairwoman of the diversity and inclusion subcommittee, said the committee is looking to see whether there are trends with how different demographics feel about access and inclusion to resources in Idaho Falls.
"Instead of 10 or 11 people making recommendations for a city of more than 60,000 people, we thought it was important to hear from as many of the residents who live in the city as we can," Carter said.
The CUSP program was created in July 2019 by the Idaho Falls City Council and is made up of eight citizen-run subcommittees. The committees have spent the past months creating recommendations to sustain and expand opportunities within Idaho Falls, which will be presented to the city council later this year.
Some questions in the survey revolve around the primary areas of focus for other CUSP subcommittees such as education, health care and public health, housing and transportation, and the city's business climate. Other questions will be used to see how age, race, gender, political affiliation and other factors determine how residents feel about Idaho Falls.
Hundreds of people had already filled out the survey as of Wednesday afternoon. The survey questions are available in both English and Spanish.
"Data is always helpful to get a snapshot in time of where we are as a community. Gathering this will be helpful as the committees bring recommendations for the city council," city spokesman Bud Cranor said.
Carter said the subcommittee will take about a month to go through the written responses, find the key trends and hopefully present them to the Idaho Falls City Council during the spring.