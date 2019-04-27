Described like a mini-yard sale, the Idaho Falls Community Bike Swap will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Fitzgerald’s Bicycles.
The event is a fundraiser for the Idaho Falls Community Pathways group, a nonprofit promoting people-powered transportation in town.
The first hour of the event, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will cost $10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. admission is $5.
Buyers of bikes and bike-related equipment are asked to make all purchases in cash or personal checks. Transactions will take place between private sellers and buyers at the swap.
The Community Pathways group is raising money from admission fees and sellers renting a table or space at the swap.
Fitzgerald’s Bicycles is at 2026 E. 17th St. (The old Farr’s Jewelry location).
For information, contact Fitzgerald’s manager Ryan Edge at 208-932-1051 or Community Pathways at 208-520-0272.