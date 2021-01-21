The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association is now offering 2021 organic gardening classes taught through Zoom. Links to the Zoom classroom will be posted to ifcga.org at 9 a.m. on the morning of the class. Presenters are local or regional experts who are acquainted with Idaho soil, seasons and weather conditions.
There will be eight organic gardening classes, starting 10 a.m. Saturday and running through March 10.
The class schedule is as follows:
— Saturday — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Idaho Garden Calendar: A Month-by-Month Growing Guide
This class is for those new to gardening or who want specific guidelines for southeast Idaho. It shows what to do and how to do it.
— Jan. 30 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Healthy Soils I: What Is Healthy Soil
Introduction to the composition and structure of soil and the soil microbiome.
— Feb. 6 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Healthy Soils II
Topics covered are maintaining the health of soil with mulch, compost, cover crops and more.
— Feb. 13 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Water-Wise Gardening
Proper irrigation methods and strategies for organic conservation and soil and plant health.
— Feb. 20 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Organic Pest Control
Identification, organic prevention and prevention of east Idaho's most common creepy critters and pesky diseases.
— Feb. 27 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Pollinators in Your Garden
Steve Love will discuss who pollinators are, what do they do and how gardeners can attract and support them.
— March 13 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Fermentation Frenzy
A local expert will share fermentation principles and practices so students can learn to make their own pickles, kraut, hot sauce and more.
Registration is offered online. Register for a garden plot by contacting the Idaho Falls Community Garden Association at growifcga@gmail.com or by calling 208-524-0383. For more detailed information, visit ifcga.org.