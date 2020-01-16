Thursday was a landmark day for Idaho Falls Community Hospital. That’s when it officially earned its accreditation to take part in Medicare programs and when it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate its opening.
The project was first announced in October 2018 and the completed Idaho Falls Community Hospital opened for patients in December with 88 rooms across three floors and facilities for surgeries and cardiac imaging. Estimates from October 2019 placed the cost for construction at around $113 million, and hospital officials were unable to update that number when asked Thursday.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce led the ribbon-cutting outside the hospital’s emergency room. Gov. Brad Little sent a letter congratulating the team behind the hospital.
“More choice in health care is a big part of maintaining a strong state for the next generation to inherit,” Little wrote.
The Community Hospital was created as a separate entity by the same investment team that founded Mountain View Hospital because federal laws prevented the existing physician-owned hospital from expanding too aggressively. The two facilities are operated by separate teams behind the scenes but remain linked by multiple hallways and a joint lobby to share select services.
“I have been proud to be part of this hospital from its preconception to where we are today, standing outside a state-of-the-art facility,” said Dr. Barry Bennett, a family physician who was one of the original founders of Mountain View Hospital.
The hospital was accredited in early January by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality, a Texas-based company that was approved to accredit its member hospitals in 2013, after being visited in mid-December. According to the Center’s website, Idaho Falls Community Hospital is the first hospital it has accredited in Idaho and one of 82 total hospitals approved by its program.
Rick Curtis, CEO of the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality, explained that accreditation is needed for the hospital to bill Medicare and partner with most insurance companies. That means that Idaho Falls Community Hospital was not reimbursed for the majority of its services in the month between opening and becoming accredited.
“It can take hospitals months to earn their accreditation. Achieving this milestone so shortly after opening is a testament to the quality of our facility and the level of care we are providing our community,” Community Hospital Chief Operating Officer Casey Jackman said in a news release.
After the ribbon cutting, the hospital hosted a reception in the Cornerstone Cafe on the bottom floor and officials led groups of visitors on tours of the building.
At full staffing capacity, the Idaho Falls Community Hospital will have 130 doctors and 300 nurses. Jackman said the hospital is nearing that goal but is still hiring physicians as well as recruiting volunteers to greet visitors, provide them with food and help keep some areas of the building stocked.