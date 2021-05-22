A hospital in Idaho Falls was recognized for its ability to provide advanced emergency health care.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital recently received three designations from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare — for Level IV trauma, Level III stroke and Level II heart attack, the hospital said in a news release this month.
The designations are through the state health department's Time Sensitive Emergency System, which guides emergency medical services, such as ambulances, among other things.
“In emergencies, time matters. Our team has worked hard to make sure every second counts, so we can give our patients the best care and outcomes possible,” said hospital COO Casey Jackman. “Our new designations should give our community members peace of mind that when you are treated by us you will receive timely, evidence-based care.”
Idaho Falls Community Hospital, which opened a 24-hour emergency room operating every day. The hospital opened in December 2020.
Lower Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency designations indicate advanced capacity to provide care in a certain area. The region's largest hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, is designated as Level II trauma, Level II stroke and Level I heart attack.