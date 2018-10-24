A new hospital and emergency room being constructed in eastern Idaho will provide patients with more healthcare choices. Idaho Falls Community Hospital is set to open its doors to patients in late 2019. The announcement was made during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new 302-space parking garage on Mountain View Hospital’s campus.
“We are thrilled to welcome such an outstanding new hospital into our community,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Access to increased, convenient, quality health care is essential for a thriving community like ours. I’m happy to welcome Idaho Falls Community Hospital and am confident their presence will give patients much-needed additional access to cutting-edge, personalized, compassionate care right here in Idaho Falls.”
Idaho Falls Community Hospital will offer patients an emergency room, in-patient services and an intensive care unit. Patients will be able to recover in one of the hospital’s 88-private rooms and family and friends visiting loved ones in the hospital can enjoy the restaurant-quality café and outdoor patio.
The new hospital is being built adjacent to Mountain View Hospital. While the two hospitals are separate organizations, they are close allies in taking care of Idahoans and patients can expect to receive the same personalized care from both hospitals.
“Just knowing Idaho Falls Community Hospital will have the same kind of care that Mountain View does, I will definitely take my sons to the emergency room there if anything ever happens,” said Brooke Jones, a mother of two who delivered both her sons at Mountain View Hospital. “Knowing how I was treated when I was a patient and knowing my sons would get that same level of care, I will pick Idaho Falls Community Hospital over any other choice we have in our community.”
Idaho Falls Community Hospital is being built in direct response from the community’s outcry for more choices in emergency and in-patient care. Federal laws limit Mountain View Hospital from expanding and providing Idahoans with more services. However, as Surgery Partners, one of the investors in Mountain View, heard patients’ requests, they decided they wanted to respond.
“This is the next chapter of healthcare in Idaho Falls,” said Dr. Greg West, one of the founding physicians of Mountain View Hospital. “We built Mountain View Hospital because we realized things needed to be done differently. Prices needed to be lower, healthcare needed to be more collaborative at all levels and we wanted to ensure our patients were put first. Idaho Falls Community Hospital will follow these same principals and philosophies in care.”
When the new hospital opens in late 2019 there will be approximately 300 credentialed doctors and more than 200 nurses and supporting positions. Individuals interesting in learning more about the hospital and positions available should visit, www.IdahoFallsCommunityHospital.com.
