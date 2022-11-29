in-our-hearts.png
courtesy of University of Idaho

Following the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, the College of Eastern Idaho and the Idaho Falls campuses of University of Idaho and Idaho State University have invited the community to join a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday to honor the students’ memory.

The Idaho Falls vigil is in honor of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves and will be held in CEI’s cafeteria, Building 3, 1600 South 25th East.


