Following the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, the College of Eastern Idaho and the Idaho Falls campuses of University of Idaho and Idaho State University have invited the community to join a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday to honor the students’ memory.
The Idaho Falls vigil is in honor of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves and will be held in CEI’s cafeteria, Building 3, 1600 South 25th East.
The vigil will take place concurrently with the University of Idaho’s main campus vigil in Moscow, as Idahoans gather across the state in remembrance of the students.
“We invite anyone who would like to honor the memory of these victims and show support for their loved ones and the University of Idaho community to join us on Wednesday,” a CEI news release said.
Additionally, Idaho Falls School District 91 will show its support by turning on the lights at Ravsten Stadium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to coincide with the candlelight vigils being held across the state.
More information and ways to further support the victims’ families and the University of Idaho campus community can be found at uidaho.edu/remember.
University of Idaho officials shared information on the school’s website regarding the different vigils and said that support can be shown in many different ways, regardless of one’s ability to make it to one of the official ceremonies.
“Please join us from where you are, individually or as a group, to help us light up Idaho. Light a candle, turn on stadium lights, or hold a moment of silence with us as we unite on campus.”
To connect with the school and its students on social media, tag #VandalStrong or mention @uidaho.
University of Idaho faculty, students and their families, as well as many other individuals have expressed a desire to show or give support to the families and students who are suffering the loss of the students.
“Your thoughts, prayers and concern for the victims, their families and our campus community are greatly appreciated,” the website said.
GoFundMe pages have been established to help the families of the slain students:
