City experts expect the new U.S. Census to show Idaho Falls with its usual steady growth of about 1.5 to 2%, but they are bracing for a possible major boom in population possibly doubling the city’s size over the next decade.
Brad Cramer, director of Community Development Services Department for Idaho Falls, points to the potential of the small modular reactor project at the Idaho National Laboratory desert site and the rise of the “Zoom towns” phenomenon across the West to cause a major influx for Idaho Falls and surrounding towns.
“We feel like we’re primed to see a boom,” Cramer said. “The biggest booms we’ve had are when the INL came to town. We doubled not only in population but in landmass. ... We might not double in population, that might be farfetched over the next decade, but it’s also not unthinkable.”
Cramer pegs Idaho Falls’ current population in the mid to high 60,000 range, which would put it about 14 percent higher than its 2010 Census of 56,813. The Census Bureau estimated the city’s population at 61,535 in 2018. That put it as the state’s fourth-largest city and largest outside of the Treasure Valley. Eastern Idaho continues to log steady growth, with towns such as Ammon growing at nearly twice the rate as Idaho Falls. Ammon topped 16,000 for the first time in 2019.
The amount of recent growth is not a surprise to Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti.
“I think that’s totally consistent with what I’ve expected and experienced for the city,” Coletti said.
Constant growth has its pluses but also brings with it challenges. One issue is housing affordability.
“I’ve worked for the city for 15 years, and it was always a great point of pride that we had such a low cost of living,” Cramer said. “And that’s not necessarily true anymore — at least right now it’s not. We can’t just keep thinking that we’ll keep building subdivision after subdivision after subdivision. There will be a market for that, but it can’t be the only thing we do.”
Cramer said the city has room to grow south of Sunnyside Road, west of the Snake River and a few places north of town, but with growth comes added expenses with new infrastructure and pressure on property taxes.
“It’s not so much as the strain on existing infrastructure, it’s the addition of new,” he said. “For every subdivision, we add that many more miles of road, curb, gutter, sidewalk, water and sewer lines, power lines. We add that to maintain forever.”
While Idaho Falls and Ammon have continued growing, Pocatello’s growth has slowed. Based on the 2018 estimates, Caldwell appears to have passed the Gate City to become the fifth-largest city in the state. The population difference between the two cities is only 275 people, but a 22 percent growth rate over the last decade makes it likely that Caldwell will keep that position in the new Census count.
Pocatello city spokesman Logan McDougall said the city was aware of the population estimate and was looking ahead to see what the official Census count will be.
The 2020 Census finished collecting data this year and is now in the process of adding up the numbers.