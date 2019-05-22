Idaho Falls officials want to make sure every person in the area is counted during next year's Census.
The first meeting of Idaho Falls' Complete Count Committee, held Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Library, gave an overview of the importance of getting an accurate count and the challenges that the city and county would face in achieving that goal.
"One of our challenges, as we meet over the next year, is how we can build trust in the community," Idaho Census official Marc Sunderland said told the group.
Nineteen people attended the first meeting, the majority of whom worked for either governments or nonprofits. The College of Eastern Idaho, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and City of Idaho Falls sent multiple representatives to the meeting.
The Census determines how federal funding for dozens of federal programs, from food and housing grants to improvements for highways and bridges, is divided between the states. The Census also determines how many members each state gets in the House of Representatives, and Sunderland said he heard that Idaho's recent growth could lead to the state getting a third representative.
West Virginia, which is estimated to have about 50,000 more residents than Idaho, has three congressmen, while Idaho has two. Estimates since then have guessed that Idaho has added more than 200,000 people since the 2010 Census, when its population was 1,567,582.
"A lot of those folks who don't get counted are the ones who need assistance the most," said Brad Cramer, the city official chosen to run the Complete Count Committee.
The bureau's research and Response Outreach Area Mapper gave a better idea of how many people had been missed by the 2010 Census. Of the 18 census tracts that Bonneville County is divided into, 14 were undercounted by more than 10 percent in 2010. Seven of the tracts, the smallest unit of geography that places are divided into for the Census, were undercounted by at least 20 percent, including the four tracts that make up the majority of Idaho Falls' city limits.
Those numbers are actually pretty strong when compared to similar cities in the region— Pocatello, Missoula, Mont., and Logan, Utah, all had multiple tracts with at least 25 percent undercounted while Idaho Falls had none. Still, Sunderland and others in the committee said the city hoped to get more rural farmers, Hispanic residents and other hard-to-reach groups counted.
Nobody who attended this initial meeting was Hispanic, but outreach to the Latino community was a major topic of conversation at the meeting. That concern is heightened by the citizenship question that is being considered for the 2020 Census, the legality of which the Supreme Court will rule on early in June so the census forms can begin printing this summer.
This absence from the meeting was noted as a point for improvement by some committee members. Dave Manson, director of the Community Food Basket, said his group had noticed that the number of Latino visitors to the food bank had dropped off over recent months.
"There was a concern, we discovered, about the information we had collected on them. What are we going to do to address that concern?" Manson asked.
Sunderland replied that census information was guaranteed to be anonymized and kept confidential by the Constitution. Any information at the personal level would not be publicly released for 72 years and the Supreme Court had repeatedly ruled in favor of the bureau when other government agencies attempted to access that information in the past.
He also emphasized the importance that the Census Bureau has placed on cybersecurity to prepare for the census. While paper forms in multiple languages will be available for anyone that prefers it, next year's census will be the first one that will largely be done digitally.
"We've come a long way from sitting down at the kitchen table with people and filling out a stack of forms," Sunderland said.
The next meeting for the Complete Count Committee won't be for several weeks, long after the Supreme Court has ruled on the citizenship question. Committee members hoped to reach out to more nonprofits and groups in the area to gather more voices from the area's marginalized residents.