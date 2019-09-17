A local couple who oversee thousands of donations every year to groups and families across eastern Idaho are being awarded for their contributions.
Don and Mozelle Neville, executive directors of the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center since it opened in 2010, received this year's Andrus Award for Community Service from AARP Idaho on Monday. The award is named after the association's founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, and given each year to somebody in the state with a long history of volunteering and service.
The Humanitarian Center partners with other organizations to provide supply kits for families in need and homemade blankets, quilts and wooden toys. Last year the center delivered more than 75,000 items to the community and logged 232,000 hours of volunteer work.
"Everyone in this center could have received that award. We're the people that steer the ship but they all do the paddling," Don said.
The Nevilles helped found the Humanitarian Center in 2010 in the back of a local church. Over the next four years, the center became an official nonprofit and moved into its current location in a strip mall on Northgate Mile. Don said the changes were made partly to provide space for more donations and partly to expand the group's reach in the community.
As the store has expanded, the Nevilles have spent more of their time organizing the operations behind the scenes. While a room of dozens of volunteers worked to sew quilts and crochet caps Tuesday morning, Don was trying to arrange new donations and Mozelle was overseeing the room from a new desk she had been gifted earlier this week.
"It's so fulfilling just to sit back here and watch these people working, seeing them feel the joy of service," Mozelle said.
Right now, the Humanitarian Center partners with dozens of local agencies to provide donated and handmade items. The center creates school supply kits for migrant students in Bonneville Joint School District 93, blankets and mats for homeless residents who come to Idaho Falls, and cancer hats for patients at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
The impact of the supplies and items isn't limited to the store or the surrounding city. Volunteers can check out kits to work on projects from home and supplies are regularly shipped out to organizations in Driggs, Pocatello and Salmon.
"You don't have to go far to find somebody who is in need of something, and we want to help them," Don said.
The Nevilles and the rest of the staff of the Humanitarian Center are volunteers, and all the items supplied by the center are free. Most weeks the building is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with late night hours on some Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Barbara Blasch, who serves on AARP Idaho's selection committee for the Andrus Award, said that the committee was impressed by the variety of services done by the Nevilles through the Humanitarian Center and its potential impact in communities across the state.
"They don't just rely on what they think the community needs. If somebody comes to them and says 'this is what my community needs,' they will go out of their way to provide that," Blasch said.
AARP Idaho Director Lupe Wissel will provide the award to the Nevilles at a ceremony in Idaho Falls in early October.