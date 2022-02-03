After five years as executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, Catherine Smith is leaving her post to work at the Idaho National Laboratory.
Smith's new job will be as a communications strategist on INL's Communications and Marketing team with the University Partnerships division.
Smith joined the downtown development group in 2017, and she has facilitated multiple beautification efforts through the years that have served as catalysts for growth and improvement in the area, according to a news release.
For example, Smith’s comprehensive parking program featured upgrades to the Broadway streetscape from Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Highway, where there are now new curbs and gutters, sidewalks, trees, an automatic drip irrigation system and sidewalk planter pots.
She also helped cultivate rebuilds of sidewalks and street corners throughout the downtown area, allowing the new trees that have been planted there to grow in a more healthy setting alongside 112 new sidewalk planters, which are fed through a reservoir system that supports conservation and keeps labor costs low.
The downtown development corporation manages several off-street parking lots, which were equipped with unmanned pay stations during Smith’s tenure. She also oversaw the launch of a new comprehensive parking enforcement program under a management agreement with the city that allows parking time limits in high-density areas to be enforced using updated technology, rather than the traditional tire-chalk method.
Public art was another focus for Smith, who saw three murals installed downtown during her time with the development corporation, plus a piece on Park Avenue that resulted from a partnership with the ACLU of Idaho. In addition, 14 traffic cabinets along Yellowstone Highway and Broadway were wrapped with images from the permanent collection of the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
Over the past year, Smith has worked to certify the local development corporation and the downtown area of Idaho Falls as part of the Main Street America program, which helps revitalize older and historic communities throughout the United States in a way that honors the “tradition and unique qualities” of each individual city, according to the press release.
“Throughout my career, staying connected to the Idaho Falls community and people I care most about has been a core value to my work,” Smith said. “It has been thrilling and rewarding to sit in my seat and execute the work and projects for the benefit of downtown Idaho Falls.”
During a meeting this week, Smith said she will continue working for the downtown corporation on a limited, as-needed basis until her replacement can be found, primarily to ensure the organization's new parking system continues to function properly.
Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation President Jake Durtschi said the local firm BBSI will conduct the search for a new executive director and recommend two or three candidates for interviews soon.
Smith is a fourth-generation Idahoan who is involved in multiple local organizations, serving as vice president of both the Idaho Falls Rotary Club and the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls and as a member of the District 91 Education Foundation, the Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission. She is chairwoman of the East Regional Council for the Idaho Community Foundation and the executive secretary of the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame.
In 2019, the Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association honored her with its annual leadership award, and in 2014 the Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce included her in its Distinguished Under 40 list.
She has worked for the Idaho Community Foundation, the Idaho Falls Arts Council, the Post Register, and the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
For more information visit downtownidahofalls.com.