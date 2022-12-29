The city of Idaho Falls’ Sanitation Department is continuing to offer complimentary Christmas tree disposal, a tradition the city has held since 2005.
In an effort to encourage residents to recycle and to make holiday cleanup efforts easier, sanitation department staff is accepting Christmas trees until Jan. 30. The trees will then be chipped and turned into mulch, which residents can pick up for free the following spring.
“We recycle the trees by turning them into mulch for our residents to use in their gardens and landscaping in the springtime,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “Mulch serves as an insulator for plants and prevents soil erosion.”
City officials also clarified that discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with regular trash due to the Bonneville County Transfer Station’s garbage handling process. For convenience, the sanitation division has chosen 15 collection sites throughout the city of Idaho Falls where Christmas trees can be recycled.
The disposal sites are meant for city residents only and cannot be used by commercial tree lots, a city news release said.
Christmas Tree Disposal Locations include the soccer fields parking lot off of Old Butte Road; Washburn Avenue and Michael Street, in Reinhart Park; Fremont Avenue by the recycling bin, north of Science Center Drive; West Elva Street in the Melaleuca Field parking lot; North Water Avenue and Chestnut Street, northeast corner; West 13th Street and North Placer Avenue; 10th Street and Emerson Avenue; 17th Street and Emerson Avenue; Elk Drive in Tautphaus Park; Bennett Avenue and Waid Street; Sunnyside Park, the southeast corner of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; south of 1st Street, west side of Meppen; Sykes Drive and Davidson Drive; Ashment Avenue and 12th Street and Russet Street and Lincoln Drive.
Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights before discarding the trees.
The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage located at 2530 Hemmert Ave.
In addition to the Christmas tree disposal sites, the sanitation division is also providing 13 collection locations for recycling other items, many of which are related to the holidays. The sites will accept glass, cardboard, tin and aluminum.
