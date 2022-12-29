The city of Idaho Falls’ Sanitation Department is continuing to offer complimentary Christmas tree disposal, a tradition the city has held since 2005.

In an effort to encourage residents to recycle and to make holiday cleanup efforts easier, sanitation department staff is accepting Christmas trees until Jan. 30. The trees will then be chipped and turned into mulch, which residents can pick up for free the following spring.


