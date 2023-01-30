A woman walks on South Higbee Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A thermometer recorded the temperature at 9 below zero at the time. Monday's low of minus 32 set an Idaho Falls record for that date and was one of the six coldest days recorded in the city's history.
Idaho Falls residents woke up Monday to negative temperatures the likes of which have not been seen in nearly 38 years.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello reported temperatures in Idaho Falls reached a low of 32 below zero. The temperature was the lowest on record for Jan. 30 in the city's history, and the sixth-lowest temperature ever. The previous record cold for Jan. 30 was minus 27 in 1985.
Three of the five colder days were in January and February of 1985, according to the National Weather Service. Another was in 1979, and the fifth in 1963. All recorded temperatures of 33 below zero, except on Feb. 4, 1985, when temperatures dropped to minus 38.
A chill warning was issued for the city and the rest of eastern Idaho, with a wind chill ranging from five below zero to 45 below, temperatures low enough to cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin.
Schools across eastern Idaho were closed Monday in response to the low temperatures, including Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Monday that there were no emergency incidents that appeared to be directly related to the cold.
Kerry Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, said an ambulance was called out to Jefferson County on Monday after a truck driver reported his vehicle had broken down and that his hands and fingers were suffering from cold exposure.
Jake Oswald of Oswald Service in Idaho Falls said his company had received multiple calls Monday asking for help with cars that wouldn't start, had dead batteries and had low tire pressure. He said the most calls mostly involved cars that had been idle and were not driven regularly.
Oswald recommended starting the car in cold weather to help charge the battery, saying problems starting the vehicle are more likely to occur the longer a vehicle hasgone without use.
"It doesn't need to go anywhere, it just needs to start, to help keep the battery charged," Oswald said.
On Monday the National Weather Service extended the chill warning to 10 a.m. Tuesday in several areas, including Shoshone, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Oakley, Victor, Challis, Stanley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Malta, Rockland, McCammon, Downey, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Grace and Wayan.
Those under the chill warning are advised to minimize their time outside and wear gloves to reduce the risk of frostbite.
The cold temperatures also bring risks of frozen water pipes in homes. The American Red Cross recommends letting water run through the faucet to reduce the risk of pipes freezing and to help them thaw if they do freeze. Opening kitchen cabinets can help warm air circulate into spaces adjacent to pipes.
