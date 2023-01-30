ColdWatherWalker

A woman walks on South Higbee Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A thermometer recorded the temperature at 9 below zero at the time. Monday's low of minus 32 set an Idaho Falls record for that date and was one of the six coldest days recorded in the city's history. 

 JOHNATHAN HOGAN / jhogan@postregister.com

Idaho Falls residents woke up Monday to negative temperatures the likes of which have not been seen in nearly 38 years. 

The National Weather Service in Pocatello reported temperatures in Idaho Falls reached a low of 32 below zero. The temperature was the lowest on record for Jan. 30 in the city's history, and the sixth-lowest temperature ever. The previous record cold for Jan. 30 was minus 27 in 1985.


