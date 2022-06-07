High school sweethearts Frank and Loana Anderson over the course of 30 years have made a house into a home by adorning the walls with dozens of their own paintings, rescuing a few mischievous cats and spreading a whole lot of love.
Though the inside is full of memories and evidence of a life well lived, the outside of their home needed a little help.
Fortunately, help arrived this week as the Andersons' home in northeast Idaho Falls was one of 30 across Utah and Idaho to have been selected to be spruced up during Zions Bank's annual Paint-a-Thon.
"This is a really big deal because I am an old man, I can't either afford or do the work of having the house painted myself," Frank Anderson said. "We have never painted the house in the 30 years that we have lived here. … It's hard to maintain a house, especially once you get old."
Jen Fillion-Hood, team captain of the Zions Bank East Idaho volunteers, connected with local nonprofit organizations to find families who need and deserve the chance to have their homes revitalized with a fresh coat of paint. That's how the Anderson family was found.
This is the Paint-a-Thon's 30th year. In that time more than 1,200 houses have been painted with the help of more than 1,600 employee volunteers.
"My husband and I have participated every year for 15 years," Fillion-Hood said. "I work for a company that cares for the community and I am grateful that I can serve my community through them."
In addition to painting, Zions employees provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners, a bank news release said. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.
The Andersons said the process from nomination to selection to the start of work on Monday moved very quickly and they were grateful that they were considered at all for the project. Anderson shared that they did not even know about the Paint-a-Thon until the deadline for consideration had passed.
"The next line said applications were due May 6th, and it was already past May 6th," Anderson said. The next day he spoke to his Meals on Wheels volunteer and was ecstatic when he found out that the family could still be considered and was ultimately chosen.
The next few days would have them meeting the volunteers, choosing paint colors, and getting started with the process of not only a new paint job but a new sense of pride in the home they had come to love.
Anderson very candidly shared that he had become a little embarrassed by his home because so many new homes had been built around them and he began to feel small in comparison to his new neighbors. This Paint-a-Thon brought a breath of fresh air into the Anderson home and the ability to let that breath go without feeling as though they had something else they needed to pay to take care of.
"Within a day or two we were notified that we had been accepted and then it started off really fast, gosh they work after hours after their regular job," Anderson said. "They brought us this choose-your-color pamphlet. We chose an ivory with a grey color for the trim, to match the stone outside."
The Andersons' feeling of gratitude is palpable. Anderson could not believe that people would work all day and then spend their free time coming to help him and his family.
Anderson said he has lived his whole life working hard for everything he had and that it was a little hard to accept charity, but ultimately he decided that his family needed the help. Since accepting the help he said he's felt inspired and lifted by the people who were serving him.
"I never believed in letting people just give you things" Anderson said, "I wanted to work for what I got."
"We felt there had to have been a little luck on our side," Loana said. "We are so happy and grateful that we were chosen. We never thought that something like this could happen to us."