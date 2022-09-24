 Skip to main content
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

'(The center) center is meant to be a gift to the public ... We want everyone to come.'

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium.

No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.

Idaho Falls FamilySearch directors Janice and Thaddeus Zabriskie stand alongside Bill Forsyth, community outreach coordinator for the center.

Kathy Baldwin, an Idaho Falls resident, reads the marriage license of her father-in-law to her mother-in-law in 1947.

