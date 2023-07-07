fentanyl lethal dose head of pencil

This Drug Enforcement Administration photo shows the amount of fentanyl considered to be a lethal dose.

 Drug Enforcement Administration

The June 27 arrest of a Bonneville County man with about 16 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in his possession was the biggest such bust in Idaho to date, Joshua D. Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, confirmed in an email to the Post Register.

But that distinction comes with a rather big caveat in that the fentanyl was in pill form.


fentanyl pill-making die

fentanyl pill-making die

A 2021 Drug Enforcement Administration photo shows a pill-making die seized in a Louisville drug lab bust. Many fentanyl-laced  pills are made…

