A 2021 Drug Enforcement Administration photo shows a pill-making die seized in a Louisville drug lab bust. Many fentanyl-laced pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam or stimulants such as amphetamines.
The June 27 arrest of a Bonneville County man with about 16 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in his possession was the biggest such bust in Idaho to date, Joshua D. Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, confirmed in an email to the Post Register.
But that distinction comes with a rather big caveat in that the fentanyl was in pill form.
Hurwit mentioned an arrest earlier this year that netted more than 11 pounds of fentanyl powder. On March 23, Twin Falls County sheriff's deputies seized the fentanyl powder along with 2.75 pounds of black tar heroin in a routine traffic stop.
A Drug Enforcement Administration public affairs specialist told the Post Register that the quantity of fentanyl powder seized in the Twin Falls County bust could potentially yield more than 279,000 lethal doses; although they were careful to differentiate lethal doses from pills. And while news reports at the time described the fentanyl powder as "pure," the product contains a lot of filler and was likely only 11% to 14% pure, the DEA spokesperson said.
Like fentanyl powder, not all fentanyl-laced pills are created equal, the spokesperson said. The DEA has found that the pills are made in rudimentary conditions with no quality control. Because of that, it can't be said that every pill contains "X amount" of fentanyl. DEA testing of fentanyl-laced pills nationwide has found that six in 10 pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
The average amount of fentanyl found in pills in 2022, 2.4 milligrams, is 149% higher than the average found in pills in 2018, when it was 1.6 mg, the spokesperson said. The agency has seen the average amount of fentanyl in the fake pills increasing year by year — in 2020 it was 2.2 mg — but it doesn't have averages for 2023 yet.
Counterfeit pills, which often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, are easy to purchase and widely available, a DEA fact sheet said. Many of the fake pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam or stimulants such as amphetamines, the fact sheet said. The pills are often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone.
Drug traffickers advertise on social media platforms with ads designed to evade detection by law enforcement and by the preset algorithms used by social media platforms, the fact sheet said. The ads and social media post are often accompanied by known code words and emojis that are used to sell the drugs on social media.
The DEA advises people to "never trust your own eyes to determine if a pill is legitimate. The only way to be sure is if it was dispensed by a licensed medical professional."
To help educate the eastern Idaho community about the dangers of fentanyl, Eastern Idaho Public Health along with the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board will play host to a Fentanyl Town Hall event Tuesday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a resource fair, followed by a panel discussion starting at 6:30.
To learn more about fentanyl and the Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to educate the public and stop the drug's spread, go to DEA.Gov/onepill.
