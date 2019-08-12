Residents on Sycamore Circle, Hickory Lane, Hickory Court, Hickory Circle, Tuscany Drive, Burgundy Drive and Napa Drive can now connect to the Idaho Falls Fiber Network.
Idaho Falls Fiber General Manager Bear Prairie announced the newly eligible neighborhoods in a Monday news release.
“It’s a true sign of progress with our Residential Fiber Pilot Program as we add more available addresses for fiber connection,” Prairie said in the release. “We encourage eligible customers to take advantage of this service and sign up.”
The program launched in March with service available to customers between the south side of 17th Street and 21st Street and between Rollandet and South Boulevard, along with the Carriagegate and Waterford subdivisions, the release said.
Idaho Falls Fiber has partnered with four local Internet providers, Direct Communications, Qwk.net, Silver Star, and SUMO Fiber, to offer a variety of services and pricing. Once residents have signed up for service and selected their provider, Idaho Falls Fiber will schedule a site survey with the customer for the installation of the actual fiber to the residence. Once the fiber is installed, the local Internet provider will begin Internet service.
While the program remains in the pilot phase, customers who sign up will continue to have service even if the network does not expand citywide, the release said.
Construction continues in the third phase of the pilot program as contractors complete electrical and communication infrastructure upgrades, the release said. These upgrades, will not only provide access to high-speed Internet with Idaho Falls Fiber, but help Idaho Falls Power better maintain electric service reliability to the homes.
There currently isn’t a connection charge for the installation of the fiber line to a home under the pilot program so residents can take advantage of the opportunity the pilot offers to get a fiber connection into the home at no cost, the release said.
Customers can sign up for service or check availability at idahofallsfiber.com or call Idaho Falls Fiber customer service at 208-612-8725.