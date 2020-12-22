With a quick click of a wire plugging in, the Stevensons became the 1,000th customers for the Idaho Falls fiber network Tuesday morning.
Todd and Gina Stevenson had gotten to sample the fiber connection before the media event to celebrate the milestone of their joining the network. Since the fiber network began its expansion for residential use in early 2019, the fiber lines had been installed alongside nearly 6,000 homes in Idaho Falls, with 1,000 homeowners hooking up to the service.
The city's fiber-optic lines were extended to the area that includes the Stevensons’ home, about a mile south of the Harrison power substation, earlier this fall. Both of them have been working from home this year because of the coronavirus and had enrolled their 10-year-old son in online classes.
Todd Stevenson's work office had been connected to the Idaho Falls business fiber network and he noticed the difference in internet strength once he began working from home.
"You really notice the lag on Wi-Fi when you have Zoom calls, telephone calls, our little one streaming video at the same time," Stevenson said.
The Harrison substation hut was one of 16 buildings throughout the city that form the spine of the fiber network. Each hut can eventually route at least 1,500 different home fiber connections through it. Bear Prairie, manager of both Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber, said that bringing those hubs online was the key long-term accomplishment for the fiber system.
"All the new areas coming into the city have fiber conduits built in. As soon as people move in, they will have fiber ready to hook up," Prairie said.
New fiber customers pay a $25 connection fee to hook into the internet system and can choose from multiple internet providers who can offer connections through the line. A map of the neighborhoods that currently have fiber lines running through them is available on the Idaho Falls Fiber website, idahofallsfiber.com.
Prairie said that long term, the city wanted to run the fiber network past more than 25,000 homes by the end of 2024. Out of the homes that could potentially join the system, he predicted that between a quarter and half of them would choose to hook up to the fiber.