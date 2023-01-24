thumbnail_Ashley Clark 2.jpg

Ashley Clark performs her well-known fire on ice performance.

 Courtesy of the Mountain America Center

Tickets for the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club event “Fire & Ice” are on sale now. The event takes place at the Mountain America Center's Hero Arena at 7 p.m. on March 3 and officials are saying it is an event the community should be excited about.

“Having the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club bring their annual spring showcase to Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center is just the kind of community event we hoped to have take place in our venue,” said Kelsey Salsbery, Mountain America Center’s director of marketing. “What a memorable experience for these talented local skaters to be able to perform in an arena of this size, similar to those that many professional skaters perform in. They all work so hard on their craft, and it is important for our venue to be a place where they can show off their skills to skating fans from around the region.”


