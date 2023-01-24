Tickets for the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club event “Fire & Ice” are on sale now. The event takes place at the Mountain America Center's Hero Arena at 7 p.m. on March 3 and officials are saying it is an event the community should be excited about.
“Having the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club bring their annual spring showcase to Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center is just the kind of community event we hoped to have take place in our venue,” said Kelsey Salsbery, Mountain America Center’s director of marketing. “What a memorable experience for these talented local skaters to be able to perform in an arena of this size, similar to those that many professional skaters perform in. They all work so hard on their craft, and it is important for our venue to be a place where they can show off their skills to skating fans from around the region.”
As a multi-use facility, center officials said they "strive to be a part of the Eastern Idaho community at every turn. This event announcement is one of those times that we are able to partner with a local community organization and their fundraising efforts."
The skating club is made up of 32 local skaters and five coaches.
A Mountain America news release said funds raised from the show will be used to rent ice time for practices, shows, and competitions as well as bring in guest skaters to perform with their skaters.
"Fundraising efforts will also help to continue to bring in former Olympians like Gracie Gold and other elite skaters to teach clinics and lessons," the release said. "Their spring showcase is one not to miss as the club will entertain skating fans from across the region at the brand-new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls."
Along with dozens of local ice skater performances, four-time United States Figure Skating gold medalist and US Pro Open Creative Visionary champion Ashley Clark will join the club event, performing her fire dancing while on the ice.
Clark has been performing professionally for over 20 years all over the world, some of her most well-known performances being Disney On Ice, Holiday On Ice, Broadway on Ice and Sun Valley On Ice. Clark is most known for her Fire & Ice act and being one of the first women in the world to perform a back flip on ice with fire.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare ticket box.
