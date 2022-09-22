firefighters submitted

Idaho Falls firefighters participate in a mass casualty drill at Idaho Falls Regional Airport in this submitted photo.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the Idaho Falls Fire Department a $3 million grant that will pay for the first three years of wages and benefits for 12 firefighters for its new southern station.

The department announced the grant, which totals $2,947,990, in a Thursday news release. Department officials applied for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant earlier this year, a department news release said.

