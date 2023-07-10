The southern portion of Idaho Falls will enjoy greater fire protection following the opening of Fire Station No. 7 on 370 East 65th South on Monday.
City leaders and Idaho Falls Fire Department leadership commemorated the grand-opening event with speeches and a ceremonial hose uncoupling.
Fire Chief Duane Nelson said the building, which was originally built about a decade ago for the Bonneville County Fire Protection District, wasn’t being staffed when the city bought it about a year ago. Instead it was being used as storage for some fire apparatus.
The need for a new city fire station has been driven by significant growth in the southern part of Idaho Falls.
“It’s a (sign of) our non-stop progress,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Public safety is one of the primary reasons why we have city government. That’s one of the fundamental, organizing principles is to provide for public safety. As the city grows, and it has been growing significantly over the past three or four years, we have had to direct more resources toward fire and police.”
The Idaho Falls City Council approved the purchase of the station on Sept. 8, 2022, for $1,535,000, the Post Register reported previously. The property sits on 1.2 acres and includes a double-deep bay, six bedrooms, kitchen, workout areas, bathrooms/showers and break room.
“We look forward to serving the community that’s rapidly growing this direction,” Nelson said. “Really, the city has grown past 65th (South) in some locations and will continue to do so.”
The new station will handle more rural areas, field fires and highway and interstate responses, Nelson said.
“Call volumes are still going up. I would bet that this station will probably easily take close to 1,000 calls next year,” Nelson said.
In total, the Idaho Falls Fire Department fielded more than 17,500 calls last year, he said.
The station will be staffed by 15 firefighters who will work across three shifts. While they’re on shift, the firefighters live, work and sleep at the station — ever ready to respond to calls.
“There will be five people here at every single shift … 24/7/365 days a year,” Nelson said. “They work a 48/96, so they’re here for two days and home for four.”
The Idaho Falls Fire Department received a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in September 2022 that provided $2,947,990 to cover three years’ of wages for additional firefighting personnel.
“That grant really allowed us to hire 15 people and staff this station nearly immediately for the next three years at no cost to the local taxpayer,” Nelson said.
According to a city news release, “ongoing investment in personnel beyond the three years will be paid for by the income stream resulting from the 2022 Senate Bill 1283, which increased Medicaid reimbursements to EMS agencies.”
The addition of Fire Station No. 7 potentially could lower fire insurance costs for neighboring residents.
“Staffing this station really allows those residential and commercial properties that move into this area (to) help them receive those insurance breaks that local or downtown city residents are getting,” Nelson said. “Our (Insurance Services Office score) downtown is currently a two. As you move out from that bull’s eye of the city of Idaho Falls, it starts to move into threes (or) fours. The further and further away you get, you have a rating as high as 10 that is really no service. By increasing that footprint of the overall stations with personnel and apparatus that are staffed, we can actually help decrease those insurance costs to those residents that are around us in this area.”
Idaho Falls owns four fire stations and its personnel operate out of six fire stations, Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said in an email to the Post Register.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responds to fires and other all-hazard calls for the city and Bonneville County Fire Protection District 1, serving a population of approximately 117,000 and 290 square miles, the city’s website said. Its EMS division covers the city, Bonneville County and portions of Jefferson and Bingham counties, serving a population of approximately 155,000 across 3,500 square miles, the website said.
The department also provides an EMT and paramedic in Swan Valley who respond to medical calls.
The city is planning an additional future fire station near the intersection of Woodruff Ave and Iona Road.
“We look forward to continuing that service and providing that safe and secure community that really is demanded by this community,” Nelson said.
