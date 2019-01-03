At approximately 5:48 a.m. on January 3, 2019, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 2401 E. 24th N for a structure fire. The call came in from an employee who showed up for work, saw the fire and called 911.
Upon arrival to the Great Basin Cabinet Company, a single-story commercial building, firefighters found flames coming from two overhead doors on the northeast side of the building. The call was upgraded to a second alarm fire and additional units were dispatched. Engine 2 pulled an attack line, went inside the building and was able to knock the fire down quickly. The power and gas were turned off to the building.Great Basin Cabinet Fire1
The fire originated in the spray booth on the north side of the building and was outside the spray booth when firefighters went inside. They continued to knock down hot spots underneath piles of wood. There was no extension into the attic. Crews remained on scene overhauling the building and checking for remaining hot spots. There were no other structures involved or threatened.
There werGreat Basin Cabinet Fire2e no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Three engines, four ambulances, one ladder truck, one water tender, one rescue truck, and a Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer responded. Intermountain Gas and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.
The estimated damages are not known at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.