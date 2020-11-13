At 2:19 a.m. on November 13, 2020, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of N Holmes Avenue, just west of Vickers Western Store for a structure fire. The homeowner reported to dispatch that there were flames and thick black smoke coming from a shop that was not connected to their home. There were no occupants inside the shop at the time of the fire.
Two engines, a ladder truck, one ambulance and a battalion chief were dispatched. Two ambulances and two water tenders were also dispatched to provide water supply. Rocky Mountain Power and Intermountain Gas responded to disconnect utilities. Shop Fire9_Holmes Ave_IFFD
Fighting the fire was hampered by cold temperatures of below 20 degrees, difficulty gaining access to the property and lack of nearby fire hydrants. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the shop and away from the home. A boat, 4-wheelers and other personal items inside of the shop were also saved through the efforts of firefighters. Most of the fire was extinguished by 3:22 a.m.
Following the fire, one of the firefighters began to display concerning symptoms and was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition where he was treated and released. There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.
There was significant damage to two of the three shop bays and smoke damage to the other bay. Damages are estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention/Investigation Division.