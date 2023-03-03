The Idaho Falls Fire Department is purchasing two new ambulances to replace aging vehicles in its fleet.
The purchase, estimated to cost the city $423,912, comes shortly after the department recently replaced two other ambulances and after having to delay the purchases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergency Medical Services Chief Eric Day said the fire department typically replaces its ambulances every 200,000 miles, or about every six years.
The department budgets for two new ambulances every year, but the pandemic shut down manufacturing, and so the city had to hold on to its older vehicles for longer.
“This was a catch-up year,” Day said.
The Idaho Falls City Council approved the purchase at a Feb. 21 council meeting. The department originally planned to buy the ambulances in October, but Fire Chief Duane Nelson told the council that the price of the ambulances is expected to go up by as much as $50,000 due to inflation and rising manufacturing costs. He said he heard from the manufacturer that there were two vehicles that met IFFD’s needs that could be available before that cost increase.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services responded to 14,248 calls in 2022, or about 40 calls a day, according to IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon.
In January 2023 ambulances were called out on 1,423 calls, an increase over the same month in 2022 (1,280) and 2021 (1,154). Those frequent calls mean the vehicles hit 200,000 miles in just a few years, at which point Day said the maintenance costs rise.
The new vehicles come with some new features, including a lower frequency siren that’s easier for drivers to hear and more energy efficient lights. The GPS in the ambulances connects with the city’s traffic light system, changing the lights as they approach an intersection and reducing the risk of an accident in the intersection.
The city typically repurposes the older ambulances for other departments, often converting them into utility trucks. The new ambulances are expected to be delivered sometime before April.
